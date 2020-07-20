An image shared by NCS
3.5 magnitude earthquake hits Maharashtra's Satara

ANI | Updated: Jul 20, 2020 01:04 IST

Satara (Maharashtra) [India], July 20 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale struck Satara, Maharashtra on Sunday, said the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.
As per the NCS, the tremors were felt at 9.33 pm. (ANI)

