Satara (Maharashtra) [India], July 20 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale struck Satara, Maharashtra on Sunday, said the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.
As per the NCS, the tremors were felt at 9.33 pm. (ANI)
3.5 magnitude earthquake hits Maharashtra's Satara
ANI | Updated: Jul 20, 2020 01:04 IST
