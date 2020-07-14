3.5 magnitude quake hits Nagaland

Kohima (Nagaland) [India], July 14 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale struck Longleng District in Nagaland on Tuesday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).
The tremors were felt at 8:32 am today, NCS informed.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Jul 14, 2020 11:09 IST
