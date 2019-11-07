SN Pradhan, Director General, NDRF spoke to ANI on Thursday in New Delhi. Photo/ANI
SN Pradhan, Director General, NDRF spoke to ANI on Thursday in New Delhi. Photo/ANI

35 NDRF teams assigned for Odisha, West Bengal to combat Cyclone Bulbul

ANI | Updated: Nov 07, 2019 18:48 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 7 (ANI): After the prediction of Cyclone Bulbul to intensify in the areas of Odisha and West Bengal, 35 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been assigned to these states to combat the cyclone.
"We are fully equipped to combat the cyclone. 35 teams have been assigned with 17 in Odisha and 17 in West Bengal. Four teams in Bengal have been deployed and rest have been kept on hold. Odisha is also deploying a few of the assigned teams," SN Pradhan, Director General, NDRF told ANI.
"If you prepare well in peacetime, you will perform well in wartime. Any natural calamity is like war for us and if we cannot win then we should fight well," he added.
The Indian Meteorological Department on Thursday has predicted that north coastal districts of Odisha will receive light to moderate with heavy to very heavy falls over Puri, Kendrapara, and Jagatsinghpur districts. It further said that in the remaining districts will receive heavy rainfall on November 8.
The districts put on alert include Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Ganjam, Puri, Gajapati, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Boudh and Nuapada.
The weather forecasting agency also predicted heavy rainfall during the next 48 hours in parts of West Bengal following Cyclone Bulbul.
"Light to moderate rainfall at most places very likely over coastal districts of West Bengal with extremely heavy falls (>= 20 cm) at isolated places North and South 24 Parganas and isolated heavy to very heavy falls over East and West Medinipur, Howrah, Hooghly on November 9. Light to moderate rainfall at most places very likely over coastal districts of West Bengal with isolated heavy to very heavy falls over North and South 24 Parganas, isolated heavy falls over Howrah, Hooghly and Nadiya districts on November 10," it added in its bulletin.
The cyclone is very likely to skirt Saurashtra coast and lie centered about 40 kilometers south of Diu on the noon of November 7 as a 'Deep Depression.'
"Continuing to move east-north-eastwards, it is very likely to weaken further into a depression by November 8 evening," the IMD stated in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin.
Apart from that, heavy rainfall or snow at isolated places is very likely over Jammu and Kashmir. A few places over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Andaman and Nicobar Islands are also likely to witness heavy downpour today. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 19:34 IST

Sidhu gets political clearance to travel through Kartarpur...

New Delhi [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Congress leader and MLA from Punjab's Amritsar East constituency, Navjot Singh Sidhu has been granted "political" clearance by the government to visit Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib through the Kartarpur Corridor on November 9, sources said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 19:18 IST

UP: Absconding UP cops accused of embezzlement surrender in Meerut court

Meerut/Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Two police cops who were accused of money embezzlement and were absconding on Thursday surrendered in a Meerut court.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 19:05 IST

Hope the situation improves soon: Kejriwal on Police-lawyer tussle

New Delhi [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday hoped that conflict between the lawyers and police in the national capital resolves soon.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 18:55 IST

Congress appoints party presidents for 10 districts in UP

New Delhi [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Congress on Thursday appointed Presidents for District Congress Committees (DCCs) and City Congress Committee (CCCs) for 10 districts of Uttar Pradesh.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 18:49 IST

Kerala: Doctor arrested for misbehaving with woman patient

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): A doctor was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly misbehaving with a woman patient in Thiruvananthapuram.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 18:48 IST

Bihar BJP chief urges Nitish Kumar to take action against...

Patna (Bihar) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Bihar BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal urged Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to take action against corrupt officials in the state.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 18:47 IST

Mohan Bhagwat or Bhaiyyaji Joshi to address nation post Ayodhya verdict

New Delhi [India], Nov 7 (ANI): The top leadership of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will be fanned across the country when the Supreme Court pronounces its verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi - Babari Masjid title suit case, to call for calm.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 18:42 IST

Delhi: Sisodia slams Centre after CISCE dropped 'Jamun Ka Ped'...

New Delhi [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, Manish Sisodia on Thursday slammed the Centre after the reports claiming that Hindi writer Krishan Chander's story 'Jamun Ka Ped' has been dropped by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) from its class 10 Hindi

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 18:31 IST

Two Army jawans 'honey-trapped' by Pakistani spy agencies arrested

New Delhi (India], Nov 7 (ANI): Two Indian Army personnel, Lance Naik Ravi Verma and Sepoy Vichitra Behera, have been arrested by the Rajasthan Police after they were honey-trapped by Pakistani spy agencies through social media.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 18:29 IST

Mumbai: Harassed by loan recovery agency, man commits suicide

Dahisar (Mumbai) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): The Mumbai Police on Thursday registered a case against a loan recovery agent for allegedly inciting a man to commit suicide.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 18:04 IST

Mamata Banerjee should apologise for her lies, says Vijay Rupani

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Thursday slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for questioning the decision to include Gujarati as an optional language in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) main paper.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 18:03 IST

Would never go from Pak side to attend Kartarpur Corridor...

New Delhi [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Manjinder Singh Sira on Thursday slammed Congress leader Sidhu Navjot Singh Sidhu after the latter sought permission to attend the inaugural ceremony of Kartarpur Corridor on the invitation of Pakistan.

Read More
iocl