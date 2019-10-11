Malnourished child (File photo)
Malnourished child (File photo)

35 per cent of children under five are stunted: Survey

By Priyanka Sharma (ANI) | Updated: Oct 11, 2019 22:26 IST

New Delhi [India], 11 Oct, (ANI): A first-ever nationwide Comprehensive National Nutrition Survey (CNNS) released by the Union Health Ministry has revealed that about 35 per cent of children in the country under five years are stunted, 17 per cent wasted and 33 per cent are underweight.

The survey was conducted from 2016-18 in 30 states and Union Territories with technical support from UNICEF.
A UNICEF press release said it was one of the largest micronutrient surveys conducted globally covering anthropometric assessments of 1,12,000 children from 0-19 years of age, including more than 51,000 biological samples for children's micronutrient status and risk factors for non-communicable diseases.
"In India, 35 per cent of children under five are stunted, 17 per cent are wasted and 33 per cent are underweight," the release said.
The CNNS survey shows there is some progress in a reduction in malnutrition, as well as an effective reach of government programmes to prevent Vitamin A and iodine deficiency in children in the age group of 1-4 years.
It says that overweight and obesity increasingly begin in childhood with a growing threat of non-communicable diseases like diabetes (10 per cent) in school-aged children and adolescents.
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said the CNNS gives the first comprehensive national set of data about child and adolescents nutrition, including the 5-14 year age group.
"This will help the government accelerate progress using evidence-based policies and programmes to combat malnutrition and non-communicable diseases like diabetes in children and adolescents," he said.
The release citing the survey said that school-age children and adolescents were still at risk of malnutrition even as initiatives such as Poshan Abhiyaan 2018-22 have been launched.
"One in 4 adolescents aged 10-19 years remain thin for their age. Five per cent of adolescents aged 10-19 years old were overweight or obese," the release said.
It said another major concern for India was the high number of anaemic children, adolescents and women in the country.
The survey says that anaemia affects youngest children and female adolescents the most:
"Anaemia was significantly higher in children aged 1-4 years (41 per cent) compared to other age groups. Anaemia prevalence in female adolescents aged 10-19 (40 per cent) years was two times higher than male adolescents (18 per cent)," the release said.
It said that overall, 41 per cent of children in 1-4 years, 24 per cent of those 5-9 years and 29 per cent of adolescents 10-19 years were anaemic.
The release said that a growing threat of non-communicable diseases was found in school-age children with 10 per cent pre-diabetic and high triglycerides.
"Four per cent of adolescents had high total cholesterol and high low-density lipoprotein (LDL). Hypertension (high blood pressure) was found in 5 per cent of adolescents," it said. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 22:56 IST

Tamil Nadu-based artist carves images of Modi, Xi on watermelon

Theni (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): A Theni district-based fruit and vegetable carving artist has carved images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on watermelon as a welcome gesture for the world leaders in Tamil Nadu.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 22:44 IST

IAF chief visits Srinagar airbase, meets chopper unit members...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): In his maiden visit outside the national capital, Air Force chief RKS Bhadauria on Friday visited the Srinagar airbase where he also met the members of the chopper unit whose six personnel were killed due to a hit by own missile on February 27.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 22:39 IST

Army raises concerns with Pak Army over targeting of civilians...

New Delhi [India], Oct 11 (ANI): The Army has raised its concerns with the Pakistan Army over the latter targeting civilian population during ceasefire violations which have significantly gone up.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 22:23 IST

Delhi Congress leaders demand removal of Chacko as in-charge

New Delhi [India], Oct 11 (ANI): A section of senior Delhi Congress leaders on Friday demanded removal of PC Chacko as incharge of Delhi Congress over "leaking" a personal letter written to him by Sandeep Dikshit, son of former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 22:19 IST

Chennai Airport: Customs seizes gold worth Rs 37 lakh from...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): Customs officials seized gold worth Rs 37 lakhs on the Chennai International Airport from rectums of a man and a woman who arrived from Sri Lanka on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 22:04 IST

Andhra: Education Minister's name appears in 'Rytu Bharosa'...

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): In a bizarre incident, the State Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh's name has appeared in the list of beneficiaries of a government scheme called 'Rytu Bharosa'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 22:00 IST

Goa Congress demands probe of Rs 208 crores paid to private...

Panaji (Goa) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): Goa Pradesh Congress Committee on Friday demanded to investigate Rs 208 crores contract given to a private company here for beach safety and cleaning and bring the lifeguards under its ambit.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 22:00 IST

Nehru was PM when China took Akshai Chin: RSS leader Alok Kumar

New Delhi [India], Oct 11 (ANI): Hitting out at the Congress for asking Prime Minister Narendra Modi to raise Akshai Chin issue during his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, RSS on Friday reminded the opposition party that it ruled the country for so long after 1962 war but never dared to rais

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 21:50 IST

I am sorry GST did not meet with your satisfaction; we can't...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): "I am sorry that Goods and Services Tax (GST) did not meet your satisfaction," said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman here on Friday while responding to a question during an interaction with businessmen, entrepreneurs, CAs and others.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 21:49 IST

Telangana: Swedish national held at RGI Airport for misbehaving...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): A Swedish national was held at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport for misbehaving and not de-boarding flight here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 21:49 IST

Environmentalists raise concern over groundwater contamination...

New Delhi [India], Oct 11 (ANI): Environmentalists have raised their concerns over possible contamination of groundwater by artificial ponds created for idol immersion during Durga Puja.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 21:47 IST

Bihar: Man attempts suicide after being fined for not wearing...

Purnea (Bihar) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): A man attempted suicide after he was imposed with a fine for not wearing a helmet under the new Motor Vehicles Act, police said on Friday.

Read More
iocl