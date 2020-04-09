35 train coaches converted into COVID-19 isolation wards at Howrah Tikiapara

Howrah (West Bengal) [India], April 9 (ANI): As many as 35 train coaches have been converted into isolation wards to keep coronavirus patients and those suspected of infection in West Bengal's Howrah Tikiapara.

Workers at the raiilway car shed in Howrah's Tikiapara are working tirelessly to convert these coaches to accomodate both patients and medical staff.

"As a part of the modification two of the toilets in each coach have been converted into bathrooms with all necessary requirements. The middle births in each cabin have been removed so that the lower birth can be used as patient beds," Sanjay Chatterjee, a senior officer at Howrah depot, told ANI on Thursday.

The officer said that the coaches are sanitized on a regular basis. He said that they have a target to convert more than 80 isolation coaches and work has already been completed on 35 of them.

"Every cabin has bottle holders, electric circuits, cylinder holders, etc, which can be used as per the medical emergency. The cabins are seperated from others by a plastic curtain," Chatterjee said.

"Once the work is completed on all the coaches. We will hand over the coathes to the medical authority for use as per need. Such isolation coaches will be placed in selective stations like Bankura, Burdwan, Midnapore and Howrah sub divisions as per requirements," he added.

Reportedly, the Central government has decided to convert 20,000 train coaches into isolation wards for coronavirus patients. (ANI)

