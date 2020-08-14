35-year-old CRPF's Naresh Kumar scripts history by receiving 7th PMG, force gets 55 awards this year

New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): 35-year-old Naresh Kumar, Assistant Commandant of CRPF has scripted history by getting his 7th Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG) awarded.

The young officer has received 7th PMG in the last four years making him the most decorated officer.

"Naresh Kumar a courageous officer of CRPF has scripted history by receiving his 7th Police medal for Gallantry in a short span of four years. An officer with the sharp tactical acumen and indomitable courage, Naresh Kumar has led the CRPF Valley QAT in Srinagar which has a glorious history of continued success marked with numerous gallantry medals that embellish its valour. This year alone, the Valley QAT has been adorned with more than 15 Gallantry medals," the CRPF said.

ANI had earlier reported that Kumar received his 6th PMG award on Republic day this year.

"I got my first in 2017 for an operation which was conducted in Srinagar in 2016. Here, we neutralised two foreign terrorists. Similarly, in 2018, I was awarded 2 PMGs, including one in which we neutralised 2 Hizbul Mujahideen commanders. This operation lasted for three days. I was awarded PMGs on Independence Day and this January 26," Naresh had told ANI in January.

This year too, CRPF -the largest Central Armed Police Force of the country, has been awarded as many as 55 Police Medals for Gallantry.

With this, the total number of gallantry medals won by the deserving force personnel till now has totalled to 2,035 - the highest ever among all the CAPFs in the country.

"As announced by the government on the eve of the 74th Independence Day today, four Bravehearts have been honoured with the prestigious Police Medal for Gallantry posthumously for their courage, dedication and above all their sense of devotion to the Motherland," CRPF said in a press release.

Inspector General (IG) Srinagar, CRPF Ravideep Singh Sahi, and the present valley QAT Commander, Loukrakpam Ibomcha Singh, and his teammate Constable Devsant Kumar has been awarded Police Medal for Gallantry for a courageous operation where two militants were neutralized by the security forces.

For Loukrakpam Ibomcha Singh, this is his 3rd Gallantry Medal and second PMG while Constable Kumar will be receiving the PMG for the second time.

Yet another story of grit and courage relates to 208 CoBRA where the team of gallant warriors came under a heavy attack from Maoists in jungles of Sukma, Chhattisgarh on March 3-4, 2016, the troops retaliated with bravery and forced the Maoists to give up their nefarious design.

In this long-lasting encounter, 9 Maoists were reportedly neutralised while 5 were injured. Three Bravehearts of 208CoBRA made supreme sacrifice serving the nation with their courage and grit.

For their indomitable gallantry and courage in the face of danger during the operation, 208 CoBRA has been awarded with 8 PMGs with three being awarded posthumously.

Out of the 55 Gallantry medals awarded to the force, 41 were awarded for operations in J&K while 14 relate to the operations against Maoists in Chhattisgarh. Furthermore, the awardees include 7 Bravehearts who have already received one or more gallantry medals in the past.

In addition, CRPF also bagged 4 President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service and 59 Police Medals for Meritorious Service which speaks volumes about the daring and duty-bound character of CRPF- which rightly is acclaimed as the Peacekeepers of the Nation. (ANI)