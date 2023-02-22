35-year-old shot dead in Gurugram, Lawrence Bishnoi gang claims responsibility

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], February (ANI): A 35-year-old man named Rahul Solanki was killed in a gang war in Gurugram and the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has taken responsibility for the murder.

The deceased was shot 13 times and was killed on the spot. The deceased used to work as a taxi driver and was out on bail, according to Police.

The incident occurred around 10.15 pm on Tuesday in Saraswati enclave of Sector 10 when the deceased was walking towards his house after parking his taxi.

As soon as he started walking towards his house after parking the taxi, three masked riders arrived and fired at Solanki. The sister of the deceased has accused her husband of murdering her brother.



The deceased was a resident of Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh.

At around 3 am, Boxer Hrithik, the henchman of Lawrence Bishnoi, took to social media and claimed responsibility of the murder. He also warned that whoever goes against them will face the same consequences. He also claimed that gangsters Bawana, Kaushal and Bambiha's associates will also be killed in a similar manner.

Following the facebook post, police is investigating the case from a gang war angle.

"We have come to know from the media that someone has taken responsibility of Rahul's murder on Social media and we are investigating the matter," said Pritpal Singh, ACP Crime Gurugram Police.

On Tuesday, NIA raided more than 70 locations of gangsters across the country but as soon as the raid was over, the heinous murder was carried out in the Cyber City adjacent to Delhi. (ANI)

