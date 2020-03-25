350 FIRs registered against lockdown violators in UP

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 24 (ANI): A total of 350 FIRs have been registered against violators of the lockdown in the state and if people do not cooperate, curfew will be imposed, Awanish Kumar Awasthi Principal Secretary (Home) said here on Tuesday.

"We are taking action against those who are violating the lockdown provisions. We are monitoring the situation in every district. A total of 350 FIRs have been registered against the violators. If public will not cooperate in lockdown in the state, a curfew will be imposed in the districts," Awasthi said addressing a press conference.

"Today Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has distributed Rs1000 to each to 5,97,000 daily wage workers. We have warned of action against all those indulging in black marketing and fake news. An order has been made to provide ration to 1.65 crore Antyodaya beneficiaries. The Chief Minister has ordered three-month pension to 83 lakh beneficiaries under various pension schemes" he added.

He said four committees have been formed to deal with situation arising out of spread of coronavirus - committee to overlook all the committees, committee to ensure the essential services, committee to deal with industry-related issues and committee to maintain law and order and enforcing the lockdown.

"It is challenging for us that in the last 10 days, over 1 lakh people including foreigners came in the state. We have asked them to remain under home quarantine for 14 days," he added.

State health secretary Amit Mohan said: "there are a total of 35 cases of COVID-19 are in the state out of which 11 have successfully recovered and have been discharged."

"A total of 68 possibly infected COVID-2019 patients are presently admitted in hospitals. More than 2800 have been brought to the isolation wards. Testing is taking place at 6 hospitals. Gorakhpur and Safai will soon be equipped with testing facilities," he added.

The state government has ordered a lockdown to contain the further spread of the global pandemic.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that all borders adjoining Uttar Pradesh should be completely sealed. (ANI)

