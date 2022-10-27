3,500 unity runs across Assam to be organized to celebrate National Unity Day on Oct 31

Guwahati (Assam) [India] October 27 (ANI): In line with the celebration of National Unity Day on October 31, as many as 3,500 unity runs will be organized across Assam.

A decision in this regard was taken in a meeting held to discuss about the celebration of National Unity Day under the chairmanship of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at Janata Bhawan in Guwahati on Wednesday.

National Unity Day is celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of the great freedom fighter and first Deputy Prime Minister as well as the first Home Minister of independent India Sardar Ballabhbhai Patel.



Chief Minister Sarma said that 3,500 unity runs would be organized across Assam with 100 unity runs per district.



This will be organized by the respective district administration involving students and the general public.

He directed to hold a pledge-taking ceremony on national unity at all educational institutes and government offices, which will be administered at 10:30 am on the day.

The Assam Chief Minister also asked the state police force to take out a march-past parade at each district HQ to mark the celebration.



Sarma further asked the Chief Secretary to hold a video conference with all the DCs and SPs to discuss in detail about the celebration and take necessary measures to ensure the event is successful.

Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika, PHED Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah and Power Minister Nandita Gorlosa, Chief Secretary Paban Kumar Barthakur, DGP Bhaskarjyoti Mahanta, Addl. CS Maninder Singh, Principal Secretary to CM Samir Kumar Sinha and senior officials were present in the meeting. (ANI)

