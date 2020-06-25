3,509 new COVID-19 cases reported in Tamil Nadu

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 25 (ANI): As many as 3,509 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Tamil Nadu on Thursday, as per information provided by the State Health Department.

Besides, 45 deaths were also recorded due to lethal infection today.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state reached 70,977, out of which 30,064 coronavirus cases are active.

As per the state health department, 911 deaths have been reported in the state.

With the highest single-day spike of 16,922 cases in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 4,73,105 on Thursday.

The country also saw 418 deaths in the last 24 hours, which pushed its death toll to 14,894, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

At present, out of the total, 1,86,514 are active cases in the country and 2,71,697 people have been cured/discharged/migrated. (ANI)

