351 selected for employment in job fair held in Bengaluru's Malleshwaram

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 5 (ANI): As many as 351 candidates were selected for employments in the mega job fair held on September 3 and 4 by Skill Development Corporation, Karnataka in Malleshwaram.



"A total of 42 companies, out of which 30 participated physically and 12 online, wanted to employ 2000 candidates. Out of 2050 candidates who registered, 1510 job seekers attended the fair. 582 candidates were shortlisted, out of which 351 were selected," Dr. CN Ashwatha Narayana, the Minister for Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood in the Karnataka Government said on Saturday.

He added that many such job fairs will be organized in the coming days to facilitate the employment of eligible youth candidates. (ANI)

