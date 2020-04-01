352 Indian migrant labourers working in Nepal kept at hostel

Birgunj [Nepal], April 1 (ANI): Around 352 Indian migrant labourers working in Nepal's Birgunj have been kept at a hostel of Thakur Ram College.

India's Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has suspended all passenger movements through all immigration land check posts at the India-Nepal border till further orders.

Nepal has imposed a nationwide lockdown till April 7. The Himalayan country has reported five positive cases of coronavirus so far.

According to India's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases jumped up to 1,637 in the country, including 1,466 active cases, 133 cured/discharged/migrated people and 38 deaths. (ANI)

