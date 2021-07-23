3523 Air India employees affected by Covid of which 56 died: Centre to LS

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): As many as 3,523 employees of Air India Ltd were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, including 56 who succumbed to the viral infection, the Centre informed the Lok Sabha today.

While giving a written reply to Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu's question, Minister of State in the Ministry of Civil Aviation, General (Dr) VK Singh (Retired) said, "A total of 3,523 employees of Air India Limited have been affected by COVID-19. Out of this, 56 employees succumbed to this pandemic, till July 14."

In reply to Bittu's question, the minister said, "a number of representations have been received by Air India from employee associations for grant of due compensation and other benefits to the COVID-19 affected employees."

Briefing on the question of whether the government proposed a comprehensive policy to provide relief to these airlines personnel who got badly affected by the coronavirus pandemic, the Minister informed that among the various measures, Air India has introduced quarantine leave (Paid Leave) of 17 days to employees who are affected by COVID-19.

"On the death of a permanent/fixed-term contractual employee due to COVID-19, their families are paid compensation of Rs 10,00,000 and Rs. 5,00,000 respectively. Families of casual/contract workers are paid compensation of Rs 90,000 per two months' salary," the minister said.

It further informed that COVID centres have been opened by the company in various locations to take care of the affected employees/ families.

"Reimbursement of vaccination charges are being provided to employees and their families if paid by them," it added. (ANI)