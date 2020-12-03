35,551 new cases take India's Covid-19 count above 95-lakh mark

New Delhi [India], December 3 (ANI): India's Covid-19 tally crossed the 95-lakh mark on Thursday with 35,551 new infections in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

As many as 95,34,965 cases of novel coronavirus have been recorded in the country so far, including 4,22,943 active cases and 89,73,373 recoveries. With 526 new deaths, the cumulative toll mounted to 1,38,648.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the total number of tests for Covid-19 conducted in the country reached 14,35,57,647, of these, 11,11,698 Covid-19 tests were done yesterday.

Today is the 26th day when India reported less than 50,000 cases in a day. The last time daily new cases crossed the 50,000-threshold was on November 7.

Maharashtra reported 5,182 new Covid-19 cases, 8,066 discharges and 115 deaths today. Total cases reached 18,37,358 while 17,03,274 people recovered from the disease so far. The death toll touched 47,472 and current active cases in the state stand at 85,535.

Delhi recorded 3,734 fresh cases of the pathogen, 4,834 recoveries and 82 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total cases due to the virus reached 5,82,058 with 5,43,514 recoveries and 29,120 active cases. The death toll stands at 9,424 as of today.

Madhya Pradesh reported 1,450 new coronavirus cases, 1,569 recoveries and 13 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total cases due to the pathogen reached 2,10,374 with 1,93,187 recoveries and 13,887 active cases. The death toll reached 3,300 today.

Karnataka recorded 1,446 new coronavirus cases, 894 discharges, and 13 deaths. Total cases of the virus reached 8,89,113 with 8,52,584 recoveries and 24,689 active cases. The death toll reached 11,821 in the state.

Andhra Pradesh reported 664 new Covid-19 cases, 11 deaths and 835 recoveries in the last 24 hours. Total cases stand at 8,70,076 with 8,56,320 recoveries and 6,742 active cases. The death toll reached 7,014 today.

Tamil Nadu registered 1,416 fresh cases of the disease, 14 deaths and 1413 discharges today. Total cases touched 7,86,163 with 7,63,428 recoveries and 10,988 active cases. The death toll reached the figures of 11,747 today.

Rajasthan reported 2,086 new coronavirus cases, 20 deaths and 3,232 recoveries/discharges today. Total cases stand at 2,74,486 with 2,46,572 recoveries and 25,544 active cases. So far, 2,370 people died in the state due to the virus. (ANI)