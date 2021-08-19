35th Hyderabad Sailing Week's closing ceremony today

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 19 (ANI): The 35th Hyderabad Sailing Week by EMESA, which was inaugurated by Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on August 13, is scheduled to hold its closing ceremony on Thursday.

The ceremony will be held in the presence of Admiral Karmabir Singh, PVSM, AVSM, ADC, and the Chief of Naval Staff.

Vikram, the Secretary of EME Sailing club, while speaking to ANI, said, "The 35th Hyderabad Sailing week has had 120 participants, who have taken an active part in it. They have been received their guidance under Commodore Narayan alongside Abhijeeth Singh Kumar and Colonel Samuel who were at the forefront to organize this event. The competition includes three types of competition in standard, radials, and 4.7."



He stated that they are trying to promote girls and youth to enter this adventure sport of sailing.

Prathyusha, a sailor, from Bihar, while speaking to ANI, said, "Sailing is a unique sport to participate. It is totally different from other sports."



Another sailor, Alekhya said, "Sailing needs a good fitness and a sailor must follow a balanced diet."

Sailor Ghurashish from Punjab said that he is enjoying this sailing championship in Hyderabad and he is trying to get into Asian Games. (ANI)