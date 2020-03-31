36 active COVID-19 cases in Punjab

Chandigarh [India], Mar 31 (ANI): The Health and Family Welfare Department of Punjab on Tuesday said that there are 36 active cases of the novel coronavirus in the state.

The department said that samples of 1,198 people were taken for COVID-19 tests so far in which 41 were tested positive, including the death of four people and a person who has been cured.

As many as 1,009 were tested negative while the results of 148 people are awaited.

The people, who were in close contact with 36 patients, are in isolation.

The Union Health Ministry had earlier informed that there are 1,251 coronavirus cases in the country and 32 people have died due to the deadly virus. (ANI)

