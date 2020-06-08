36 COVID-19 cases, one death reported in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 8 (ANI): 36 more people were tested positive for COVID-19 while one death was reported due to the virus in Indore on Sunday, taking the total number of cases to 3,785 in the city, Chief Medical and Health Officer said.

According to the data, the death toll has increased to 157.

"36 more people have tested positive for Coronavirus in Indore district on June 7, taking the total number of positive cases to 3785. The death toll increased to 157 after one death was reported on June 7," Chief Medical and Health Officer, Indore said.

According the Union Health Ministry, the country has reported 2,46,628 COVID-19 cases including 1,20,406 active cases, 1,19,293 discharged/cured/migrated and 6,929 deaths so far. (ANI)

