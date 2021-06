Ukhrul (Manipur) [India] June 20 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale hit Manipur's Ukrul district on Sunday.



According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake hit 20 kilometres northwest of Shirui at 1:22 at a depth of30 kilometres.

No casualties have been reported from the incident so far. (ANI)