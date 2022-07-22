36 foreign nationals deported under criminal cases this month in Delhi's Dwarka

New Delhi [India] July 22 (ANI): Delhi's Dwarka district police made as many as 36 total arrests in the first three weeks of July 2022, and cracked down on foreign nationals who were allegedly staying in India illegally and also those who were allegedly involved in drug trafficking, officials said.

The operation cells of the Dwarka police deported 21 foreigners- Four were arrested under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and 11 were booked under section 14A Foreigner act.

As a result of vigilance, the teams of Dwarka Police stations swung into action to nab the foreign nationals, who are illegally roaming or residing in the jurisdiction of Dwarka district of Delhi. The teams also apprehended foreign nationals who were involved in drug trafficking. The act was directed by M Harsh Vardhan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Dwarka.



A team of Police officials of Police station Mohan Garden along with two teams of Police officials of Anti-Narcotics Cell, Dwarka District successfully arrested two alleged drug peddlers who are Nigerian nationals. The initial search done by the police recovered around 1.05 kilograms of fine-quality heroin. The accused Emmanual Job and Frank were arrested and booked under NDPS Act.

"Two teams of Police officials of Anti-Narcotics Cell, Dwarka District, comprising HC Dinesh, HC Kuldeep, HC Sushil, HC Hetram, Ct Ravi, and Ct Mukesh under the supervision of Insp. Subhash Chand, I/C Anti-Narcotics Cell Dwarka and overall supervision of Sh. Ram Avtar, ACP/Ops Dwarka, has done a commendable job by arresting 02 Nigerian Nationals who are drug peddlers with the recovery of a commercial quantity of Heroin and Amphetamine from their possession," said M Harsh Vardhan, DCP, Dwarka.

The operation by the Dwarka district police was under process for the first three weeks of July. (ANI)

