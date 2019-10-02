36-hour long special UP assembly session begins

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): The special session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly in which a 36-hour marathon discussion on development goals for the state will be held began on Wednesday.

The special session has been called to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, state Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma had said that the discussion will begin on October 2 at 11 am.

"Special assembly session has been called to discuss the 16 points related to the development of the state. The discussion will be held on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. The discussion will go on for 36 hours which will begin on October 2 at 11 am," he said.

Prominent opposition parties from the states including Samajwadi Party (SP) among others have decided to boycott the special session citing it as BJP's attempt at make great leaders a part of its heritage.

"BJP and its leaders have never walked on the path shown by Mahatma Gandhi and has never spoken the truth. Its people believe in violence, they are celebrating Gandhi's birth anniversary today. They want to make Mahatma Gandhi, Bhim Rao Ambedkar, Lohia ji their own, it is nothing but a facade," Yadav told reporters. (ANI)

