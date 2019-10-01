36-hour long special UP assembly session to commence on Gandhi Jayanti

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): To mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, a special Uttar Pradesh Assembly session will be held on October 2 in which 36-hour marathon discussion will take place on development goals.

Speaking to ANI, state Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma on Tuesday said that the discussion will begin on October 2 at 11 am.

"Special assembly session has been called to discuss the 16 points related to the development of the state. The discussion will be held on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. The discussion will go on for 36 hours which will begin on October 2 at 11 am," he said.

On being asked about the upcoming assembly by-polls in the state, he said, "This time election is being advanced with positive plans. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will definitely get a win because they have worked for the country. The understanding and coordination between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has turned out to be great for the state."

Sharing his views on the protest in Shahjahanpur led by Congress, Sharma said, "Now that Congress is devoid of any topic to ridicule, they are looking for anything that can cause a problem for the government."

By-polls for 11 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh will be held in the coming month, according to a recent announcement by the Election Commission. The vacant seats mostly belonged to those MLAs who won the Lok Sabha elections. (ANI)

