3.6 magnitude earthquake hit Assam's Sonitpur

Sonitpur (Assam) [India], April 29 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale struck Assam's Sonitpur on Thursday, said the National Centre for Seismology.

This was the seventh tremor after the earthquake of 6.4 magnitude on the Richter scale struck Assam's Sonitpur on Wednesday.

According to the NCS, the quake occurred at 13:04 pm. The epicentre of the quake was 46 km west of Tezpur at a depth of 27 kilometers.



"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 29-04-2021, 13:04:20 IST, Lat: 26.61 & Long: 92.33, Depth: 27 Km ,Location: 46km W of Tezpur, Assam, India," NCS tweeted.

Earlier today, earthquakes of magnitude 2.6, 2.9, 4.6, 2.7, 2.3, 2.7 on the Richter Scale had hit Sonitpur at 12.24 am, 1.10 am, 1.20 am, 1.41 am 1.52 am and 2.38 respectively.

Prior to that on Wednesday, around 10 earthquakes had hit the Sonitpur throughout the day. The most severe among them was an earthquake of magnitude 6.4 on the Richter scale that struck Sonitpur on Wednesday morning.

According to NCS, the area is seismically very active falling in the highest Seismic Hazard zone V associated with collisional tectonics where Indian plate subducts beneath the Eurasian Plate.

"The historical and instrumentally recorded earthquake data (NCS catalogue) reveals that the region is affected by moderate to large earthquakes and the most prominent events among those are the July 29, 1960, Assam earthquake of magnitude 6.0," said NCS in a release. (ANI)

