3.6-magnitude earthquake hits Manipur's Ukhrul

Ukhrul (Manipur) [India], May 22 (ANI): The National Center for Seismology (NCS) reported that the earthquake initially recorded at 3.6 magnitude, shook East of Ukhrul, Manipur at around 3:26 am on Friday morning.

"An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.6 on the Richter Scale hit 43 km East of Ukhrul, Manipur today at 03:26 am," the statement from NCS read.

No loss of life or damage to property has been reported so far due to the quake, which lasted for few seconds. (ANI)