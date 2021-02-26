Kamrup (Assam) [India], February 26 (ANI): An earthquake with a magnitude 3.6 jolted the Kamrup area of Assam on Thursday evening, according to National Centre for Seismology.
According to NCS, the quake took place at 10.33 p.m.
Tremors were felt in various parts of Assam. (ANI)
3.6 magnitude earthquake strikes Assam
ANI | Updated: Feb 26, 2021 01:49 IST
Kamrup (Assam) [India], February 26 (ANI): An earthquake with a magnitude 3.6 jolted the Kamrup area of Assam on Thursday evening, according to National Centre for Seismology.