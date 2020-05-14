36 more COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh, state's tally reaches 2,100

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 14 (ANI): 36 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours, the state Health Department said on Thursday.

With this, the total number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 860.

In a bulletin, Andhra Pradesh Health department informed that the total number of positive cases in the state now stands at 2,100, including 1,192 discharged and 48 deaths.

The state Health Department bulletin said that a total of 105 positive cases are returnees from other states including 67 from Maharashtra, 26 from Gujarat, 10 from Odisha and 1 each from Karnataka and West Bengal. (ANI)