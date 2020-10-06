36 more COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh)[India], October 6 (ANI): With 36 new COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh, the total number of active cases in the State rose to 16,069, as per the State Health Department on Tuesday.

According to the State Health Department, 198 patients recovered from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries to 12,831.

So far, 222 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in the State.

"Himachal Pradesh reports 36 new COVID-19 cases and 198 cured cases since 9 pm yesterday," it said.

