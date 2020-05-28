36 trains are coming to West Bengal from Mumbai without our knowledge: Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 27 (ANI): Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that 36 trains are coming to the West Bengal from Mumbai without the knowledge of the state government.

"Without our knowledge, 36 trains are coming from Mumbai. I spoke with Maharashtra, they also got the information late. Railways is planning it on their own," said Banerjee during a video press conference here.

She also said that only people coming from Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Delhi and Chennai will be kept in institutional quarantine.

Speaking on post-cyclone status in the state, she said that more than 4 lakh electricity poles have fallen due to the cyclone. "Until the water recedes, we are unable to erect the electric poles," she said. (ANI)

