363 new coronavirus cases in Gujarat in last 24 hours

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], May 22 (ANI): Gujarat reported 363 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, State Health Department said on Friday.

The total coronavirus cases reported in Gujarat now stand at 13,273 including 5,880 cured/discharged and 802 deaths.

India on Friday recorded its biggest spike in COVID-19 cases with 6,088 new cases and 148 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, taking the count of coronavirus cases in the country to 1,18,447.

As per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), out of the total cases, 66,330 are active cases and 3,583 have succumbed to the infection. As many as 48,533 patients have been cured/discharged and one migrated to date. (ANI)

