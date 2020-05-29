369 COVID-19 positive cases in Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 29 (ANI): As many as 369 COVID-19 positive cases and 10 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours in Maharashtra's Pune district, as per the Pune Health Department.

The total death toll in Pune climbed to 310 while the total positive cases in the district are 7,012.

As per the latest update by the Maharashtra Health Department, a total of 59,546 people have tested positive for coronavirus and 1,982 others have succumbed to the disease. (ANI)

