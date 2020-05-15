37 containment zones in Gautam Buddh Nagar: DM

Gautam Buddh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 15 (ANI): Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj on Friday said that there are 37 COVID-19 containment zones across the district.

"The number of containment zones changes on a daily basis. As of today, there are 37 containment zones. The containment zone areas will be sealed for 21 days. Essential services will be allowed in these areas," said Yathiraj during a press conference here.

"If there will be no case in the containment zone for 21 days and all those who had tested positive for COVID-19 became negative, then those areas will be de-contained. In the decontainment zones, the patients who will test negative will be under observation for further 28 days," he added.

In Gautam Buddh Nagar district, containment zones have been divided into two categories. Under the first category, there are places with one positive case within the area of approximately 400 meters. Under the second category, there are places with more than one positive patient in the area perimeter of approximately one km.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 3,902 COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh including 2,072 recovered and 88 people, who have died from the infection. (ANI)

