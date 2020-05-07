37 ITBP personnel posted in Delhi test COVID-19 positive

New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI): Thirty-seven Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel posted in Delhi have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.
The total number of infected personnel in ITBP is now at 90, according to the ITBP.
The condition of all COVID-19 patients is stable.
Delhi has over 90 containment zones.
India's count of COVID-19 cases has reached 52,952, including 1,783 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.
Currently, there are 35,902 active cases while 15,266 COVID-19 positive patients have been cured/discharged and one migrated. (ANI)
