37 lakh families to get ration under Annapurna Yojana in MP: Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 16 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday inaugurated 'Anna Utsav' under Annapurna Yojana which will benefit 37 lakh families who were without ration cards.

Under the scheme, the beneficiaries will get rice, wheat and salt at Rs 1 per kg. Every beneficiary will get 5 kg of food grains per month.

"Today all my brothers and sisters will start getting ration who were eligible but due to lack of ration cards, they could not get ration. I am happy to tell that we have found 37 lakh such families who will start getting ration from today."

He said the government decided to provide wheat, rice and salt at Rs 1 per kilogram to every poor when he came in power for the third time in the state.



"We started Mukhyamantri Annapurna Yojana after 2008. When I became Chief Minister for the third time in 2013, we had decided that all the poor in the state would be allowed to get wheat, rice and salt at the rate of one rupee a kg," Chauhan said.

The Chief Minister also gave assurance regarding "pucca house".

"My brothers and sisters who do not have their own house, do not worry. In the coming three years, no one will remain without a pucca house on the land of Madhya Pradesh. Pucca houses will be given to all," he said.

Speaking on the education of poor children, he said the government is going to start the Sambhal scheme under which it will pay the education fee students from the poor families.

"Children are intelligent but they are deprived of education due to lack of facilities and money. We are starting the Sambal scheme again. I assure children that if you go for higher education, I and the BJP government will pay fee for it," he said. (ANI)

