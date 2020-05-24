37 lakh passengers travel in over 2,800 Shramik special trains: Ministry of Railways

New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): Indian Railway has run over 2,813 Shramik Special trains carrying over 37 lakh passengers, till 10 am on Saturday, informed Ministry of Railways.

In a press statement, Ministry of Railways said that nearly 60 per cent trains originated from Gujarat, Maharashtra and Punjab and are majorly destined for Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

"A total of 80 per cent of total Shramik trains are destined for various destinations in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar (1301 for U.P. and 973 for Bihar). Most of the destinations in U.P are around Lucknow - Gorakhpur sector and in Bihar around Patna. Of 565 trains on run since yesterday, 266 were going to Bihar and 172 to Uttar Pradesh," reads the statement.

The statement further said that the train running staff have also been sanitised to ensure the punctual running of Shramik Special trains. With these efforts, the congestion position has eased considerably and the mobility of trains has drastically improved.

The Shramik Special trains were operationalised after a directive by the Ministry of Home Affairs allowing the movement of migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown. (ANI)