Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], July 3 (ANI): 37 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday, according to Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

A total of 232 cases of the coronavirus have been reported in the state, including 160 active cases and 71 recoveries.

One person has succumbed to the virus in Arunachal Pradesh so far. (ANI)

