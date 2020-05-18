37 more COVID-19 cases in Bihar, state tally reaches 1,363

Patna (Bihar) [India], May 18 (ANI): 37 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Bihar, taking the state's tally of coronavirus cases to 1,363 on Monday.

"37 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Bihar today. The total number of coronavirus cases in the state has risen to 1,363," said the Bihar Health Department.

As per the Union Health Ministry's latest bulletin, 96,169 people have detected positive for coronavirus in India, of which 36,824 have cured and discharged and 3,029 have succumbed to the infection. (ANI)

