37 new cases of coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 6 (ANI): As many as 37 new cases of coronavirus were reported in the state on Monday, taking the total tally of the cases in Andhra Pradesh to 303 till now.

"37 new coronavirus positive cases are detected in Andhra Pradesh from 9 AM to 6 PM on Monday. With this the total number of coronavirus positive cases have increased to 303 in the state," read a medical bulletin by state nodal officer.

According to the bulletin, the district wise breakup of the cases are Kurnool-18, Nellore-8, West Godavari-5, Kadapa-4, Krishna-1 and Prakasam-1.

One patient was discharged in Krishna district today. The total number of discharged persons till date are six in the state. (ANI)

