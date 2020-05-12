37 new coronavirus cases in Punjab, state tally at 1914

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], May 12 (ANI): The total number of COVID-19 cases in Punjab has surged to 1,914 with 37 more people testing positive for the virus on Tuesday, said the State Health Department.

Of the 1,914 cases, 17,11 are active COVID-19 cases.

At present the COVID-19 fatalities in the state stand at 32. Results of 3205 samples are awaited. (ANI)

