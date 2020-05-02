37 people test positive so far for COVID-19 in Hoshiarpur after returning from Nanded

Hoshiarpur (Punjab) [India], May 2 (ANI): Thirty-seven people have tested positive for COVID-19 here after returning from Huzur Sahib in Nanded in Maharashtra.

District Collector Apneet Riyait said, "37 people have been tested positive for COVID-19 so far in Punjab's Hoshiarpur after returning from Huzur Sahib in Nanded of Maharashtra."

According to the website of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare there are 480 cases of COVID-19 in Punjab till now including 111 foreign nationals. 90 patients have been cured, migrated, or discharged and 19 people have died so far in the state. (ANI)

