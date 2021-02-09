37 per cent of frontline warriors vaccinated against COVID-19 in Telangana

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 9 (ANI): As many as 37 per cent of frontline warriors were administered the COVID-19 vaccine during inoculation drive across 33 districts in the state, according to the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare.

The frontline workers including police personnel, municipal, panchayat raj institutions, revenue employees, and personnel of Central Police Forces were vaccinated at 389 sessions.



However, a total of 5 minor Adverse Event Following Immunization (AEFI) reported today, the department said.

The total number of 49,998 frontline workers vaccinated so far in the state is 38 per cent.

The vaccination drive will continue on Wednesday (February 10) along with routine immunisation for children in all districts of the state, the statement said. (ANI)

