37 stranded persons set to return from Agra to J-K

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 11 (ANI): The Department of Information and Public Relations, Government of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday announced that 37 stranded persons have left from Agra via bus to return to the Union Territory.

"A total of 37 stranded persons including 11 students ( four Girl students and seven Boy students) left just now (Sunday night) from Agra towards Jammu and Kashmir," said the Department of Information and Public Relations on Twitter.

Earlier in April, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had allowed the movement of people -- including migrant labourers, workers, students, tourists, and others -- and also provided the procedure for the same.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Jammu and Kashmir has a total of 861 coronavirus positive cases of which 383 patients have been cured/discharged while nine persons have succumbed to the deadly virus.

India's COVID-19 count reached 67,152 on Monday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The number of active cases in the country rose to 44,029, while 20,916 patients have been cured and discharged and one has migrated, according to the Ministry.

The number of deaths in the country due to the infection is 2,206. (ANI)

