371 departures, 324 arrivals till 5 pm on Day 5 of domestic flight resumption: Hardeep Singh Puri

New Delhi [India], May 30 (ANI): Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday said that on day five of the resumption of domestic flights in the country, there have already been 371 departures and 324 arrivals, and the numbers continue to grow.

"Our airports continue to function smoothly. Day 5 29th May 2020 till 1700 hrs. Departures 371, 30,814 passengers handled. Arrivals 324, 27,212 passengers handled. Total movements 695 with 58,026 passenger footfalls at airports. Total number of flyers 30,814," Puri tweeted.

All scheduled commercial passenger flights were suspended in India since March 25 after the Central government imposed a lockdown to contain COVID-19. The country is in the fourth phase of lockdown, which will continue till May 31. (ANI)

