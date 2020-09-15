371 more COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra police

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 15 (ANI): As many as 371 Maharashtra police personnel tested positive for the novel coronavirus, while eight succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, the Maharashtra police informed in a press statement on Tuesday.



So far, a total of 19,756 police officers have contracted the infection, out of which 202, including 20 officers, have died.

While 15,830 policemen have recovered from the infection, 3,724 at present are undergoing treatment at various hospitals in the state.

Meanwhile, a total of 17,066 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Maharashtra on Monday taking the total count of cases in the state to 10,77,374. (ANI)

