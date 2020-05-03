374 new COVID-19 cases reported in 24 hours: Gujarat Health Dept

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], May 3 (ANI): 374 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Gujarat in the last 24 hours, as per information provided by the State Health Department.

According to the Gujarat Health Department, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the state has climbed to 5,428.

Till now, 1,042 COVID-19 patients have been either been cured or discharged, while 290 deaths have been reported.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases across the country are 40,263, including 28,070 active cases.

So far, 10,886 patients have either been cured or discharged while 1,306 deaths have been reported in the country. (ANI)

