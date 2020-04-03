379 Indonesians among foreigners from 40 countries attended Tablighi Jamaat gathering: Sources

New Delhi [India], April 3 (ANI): People from as many as 40 countries attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation held recently at Nizamuddin in the national capital, government sources said. The event has emerged as India's biggest COVID-19 hotspot.

According to government sources, these countries include United Kingdom, Bangladesh Indonesia, Madagascar, Australia, Sweden, Ukraine etc.

The sources claimed that more than 40 per cent foreigners out of 960 came from Indonesia. "379 foreigners came from Indonesia for the Tablighi Jamaat event, followed by the United Kingdom (110), Malaysia (75) and Kyrgyzstan (77)," informed sources.

The Centre has cancelled visas of the 960 foreigners and also blacklisted them from entering into India in future as well.



"Government of India has cancelled Visa of these 960 foreigners and also blacklisted them from entering into India in future as well. Under the directions of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has blacklisted 960 foreigners, present in India on tourist visas, for their involvement in Tablighi Jamaat activities," the government said in a press statement.

The MHA has also directed DGPs of all concerned states and Union territories and Delhi Police to take necessary legal action against all such violators, on priority, under relevant sections of the Foreigners Act, 1946 and Disaster Management Act, 2005. (ANI)

