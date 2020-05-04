38 cases registered, 312 arrested for violating lockdown in Uttarakhand

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 4 (ANI): A total of 38 cases were registered in the state on Monday for violating the nationwide coronavirus-induced lockdown, in which 312 accused have been arrested.
So far, a total of 2,541 cases have been registered in the state and 13,108 accused have been arrested, as per the information provided by the police.
Under the MV Act, a total of 31,064 vehicles have been fined, and 5,932 vehicles have been seized. Rs 1.58 crore as fine has been collected so far. (ANI)
