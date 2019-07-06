38 IPS officers transferred in Rajasthan

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 5 (ANI): As many as 38 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers were transferred in Rajasthan on Friday.

The officers have been transferred with immediate effect, read a statement from the state government.

Among the IPS officers who have been transferred are Anil Paliwal, Biju George Joseph K, Binita Thakur, Rupinder Singh, Bhupendra Sahu, B L Meena, Prafulla Kumar, Jose Mohan, Hinglaj Dan, Laxman Goud, Prashan Kumar Khamesra, C Santoshkumar Tukaram, Vikas Kumar, Kishan Sahai Meena, Amandeep Singh Kapoor, Preeti Chandra, Harendra Kumar Mahawer, Vikas Pathak, Sameer Kumar Singh, Rajendra Prasad Goyal, Ajay Singh, Yogesh Yadav, Shiv Raj Meena, Himmat Abhilash Tak, Gagandeep Singla, Rajeev Pachar, Rashi Dogra Dudi, Pooja Awana, Adarsh Sidhu, Jay Yadav, Tejaswini Gautam, Chuna Ram Jat, Anil Kumar, Monika Sain, Sudhir Chaudhary, Mridul Kachawa, Shankar Dutt Sharma and Keshar Singh Shekhawat. (ANI)

