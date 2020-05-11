38 more COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh, state tally reaches 2,018

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 11 (ANI): 38 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Andhra Pradesh, taking the total number of cases to 2,018 on Monday, said the state government.

The government added that 7,409 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours.

Out of the 38 new cases, 26 have returned from Gujarat, one from Karnataka and eight people from Chittoor District had visited Chennai's Koyambedu market.

The number of total active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 975.

In the last 24 hours, 73 people have been discharged, the total number of discharged patients stands at 998.

With no death reported in the last 24 hours, the toll stands still at 45. (ANI)

