38 more COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh, state tally reaches 572

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh), April 17 (ANI): 38 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 572.

While 13 cases were reported in Kurnool, six in Nellore, five each in Chittoor and Anantapur, four each in Guntur and Krishna and one in Kadapa, according to the latest bulletin by State Command Control Room, Andhra Pradesh.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the state is 572. Till now, 35 patients have been discharged, while 14 deaths have been reported. Remaining 523 are currently undergoing treatment.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 cases across the country are 13,387, including 11,201 active cases of the virus. So far, 1,748 patients have either been cured or discharged while 437 deaths have been recorded in the country. (ANI)

