38 more COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, state tally reaches 353

"38 more COVID-19 cases have been reported in Karnataka from 5 pm yesterday till 12 noon today. Total cases in the state stand at 353, including 82 discharged and 13 deaths," Karnataka government said on Friday.

The state government has announced the purchase of an additional two lakh rapid test kits for COVD-19 detection.

With an increase of 1,007 cases, the total number of coronavirus cases in India has risen to 13,387. As many as 23 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. Out of the total count, 11,201 are active, while 1,749 people have been cured/discharged/migrated and 437 deaths have been reported till Friday morning. (ANI)

