38 more COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 7 (ANI): Uttarakhand on Sunday reported 38 more COVID-19 cases taking the state's COVID-19 count to 1,341, according to the state government's health bulletin.

498 people recovered in the state while 13 succumbed to the disease.

The Directorate of Medical Health and Family Welfare informed that the recovery rate of COVID-19 patients in the state stands at 37.14 per cent and only 4.43 per cent out of the total samples tested positive. (ANI)

